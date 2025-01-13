Lopez retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albito Lopez, commander of the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, is joined by his family, friends, and colleagues for a ceremony to celebrate his retirement in Duncan Falls, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2025. Lopez has led the busy 220th EIS since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)