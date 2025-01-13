Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lopez retires

    DUNCAN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albito Lopez, commander of the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, is joined by his family, friends, and colleagues for a ceremony to celebrate his retirement in Duncan Falls, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2025. Lopez has led the busy 220th EIS since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

