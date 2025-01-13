U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albito Lopez, commander of the 220th Engineering Installation Squadron, is joined by his family, friends, and colleagues for a ceremony to celebrate his retirement in Duncan Falls, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2025. Lopez has led the busy 220th EIS since 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8831915
|VIRIN:
|250112-Z-UU033-1034
|Resolution:
|4742x3794
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|DUNCAN FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lopez retires [Image 19 of 19], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.