    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5]

    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250115-N-WJ234-1409 OSUMI STRAIT (Jan. 15, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), load ordnance into a launcher on the ship’s aft missile deck during an ordnance handling evolution, on the ship’s missile deck, Jan. 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Fire Controlman
    Ordnance Handling
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Deck

