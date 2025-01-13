Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cody D. Davis, Environmental Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District is working with USACE contrators to certify their trucks for use in a special properties mission in Dublin, Ga on January 15, 2025. These trucks will be used to haul away debris from two local parks, golf course, and cemetery.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)