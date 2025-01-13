U.S. Navy Band honors shipmate selected for commission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fellow percussionists Musician 1st Class Nicholas Taylor and Chief Musician Joseph Gonzalez present Chief Musician Jeffrety DeRoche, from Chicago, Ill., a photo collage commemorating his 10 years at the United States Navy Band. DeRoche applied and was selected for commission to the Navy Supply Corps and will soon detach from the Navy Band and transfer to Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I.