    U.S. Navy Band honors shipmate selected for commission [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Band honors shipmate selected for commission

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Capt. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band, presents Chief Musician Jeffrety DeRoche, from Chicago, Ill., the Navy and Marine Corps commendation medal, at an all hands call held in the historic Sail Loft, headquarters of the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C. DeRoche applied and was selected for commission to the Navy Supply Corps and will soon detach from the Navy Band and transfer to Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I.

    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
