U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Morales, a Temecula, California native, ammunition technician with Center Magazine Area, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center poses for a photo at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 7, 2025. MCAGCC CMA’s mission is to receive, store, maintain, transport, and issue all ammunition and explosives in support of trainings conducted at the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8831693
|VIRIN:
|250107-M-AN711-1117
|Resolution:
|3256x4884
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAGCC Center Magazine Area prepares for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.