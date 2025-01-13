Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAGCC Center Magazine Area prepares for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 [Image 4 of 10]

    MCAGCC Center Magazine Area prepares for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Ammunition and explosives are staged in preparation for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 7, 2025. MCAGCC Center Magazine Area’s mission is to receive, store, maintain, transport, and issue all ammunition and explosives in support of trainings conducted at the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

