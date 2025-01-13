MCAGCC Center Magazine Area prepares for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Stacey FigueroaHernandez, a Corona, California native, ammunition technician with Center Magazine Area, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, poses for a photo at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 7, 2025. MCAGCC CMA’s mission is to receive, store, maintain, transport, and issue all ammunition and explosives in support of trainings conducted at the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)