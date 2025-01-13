MCAGCC Center Magazine Area prepares for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ammunition and explosives are staged in preparation for Service Level Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 7, 2025. MCAGCC Center Magazine Area’s mission is to receive, store, maintain, transport, and issue all ammunition and explosives in support of trainings conducted at the Combat Center. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)