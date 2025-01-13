Commandant, Gen Smith, Meets with Defense Writers Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, talks with journalists from the Defense Writers Group at the Fairmount Washington Hotel in Washington D.C. on Jan. 15, 2024. General Smith answered questions corresponding to the state of the Marine Corps and how the branch will adapt to an evolving battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)