    Commandant, Gen Smith, Meets with Defense Writers Group

    Commandant, Gen Smith, Meets with Defense Writers Group

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, talks with journalists from the Defense Writers Group at the Fairmount Washington Hotel in Washington D.C. on Jan. 15, 2024. General Smith answered questions corresponding to the state of the Marine Corps and how the branch will adapt to an evolving battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

