    Military Funeral services for retired Army National Guard Col. James Coyne [Image 7 of 10]

    Military Funeral services for retired Army National Guard Col. James Coyne

    SCHUYLERVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Major General Michele Murphy, the assistant adjutant general, Army, accepts the folded American flag from Honor Guard NCOIC Sgt. 1st Class Charles Gabriel, during military funeral services for retired New York Army National Guard Colonel James at Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on January 15, 2025. Coyne, a Vietnam War veteran, served in the New York National Guard from 1975 to 2003. ( U.S. Army photo by Eric Durr)

    This work, Military Funeral services for retired Army National Guard Col. James Coyne [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

