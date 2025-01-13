Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    647th QM Airborne Operation [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    647th QM Airborne Operation

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to Victory Battalion prepare for a jump on Fort Liberty North Carolina Jan. 15, 2025 in order to maintain their proficiency in their MOS and in airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 11:39
    Photo ID: 8831131
    VIRIN: 250115-A-IA193-9958
    Resolution: 2066x3094
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th QM Airborne Operation [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    647th QM Airborne Operation
    647th QM Airborne Operation
    647th QM Airborne Operation
    647th QM Airborne Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    647th QM Airborne Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download