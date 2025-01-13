Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to Victory Battalion prepare for a jump on Fort Liberty North Carolina Jan. 15, 2025 in order to maintain their proficiency in their MOS and in airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8831131
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-IA193-9958
|Resolution:
|2066x3094
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th QM Airborne Operation [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.