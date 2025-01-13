Security Forces Airman Portrait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Alicia Nettles, 502nd Security Forces Squadron patrol officer, stands for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025. Fort Sam Houston, dating back to its original formation in 1876, is now home to the 502nd Air Base Wing, U.S. Army North and South, Brooke Army Medical Center, and many other commands and training sites. Fort Sam Houston houses and employs thousands of active duty and civilian service members, protected by the Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)