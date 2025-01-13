Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Airman Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Security Forces Airman Portrait

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Taylor Curry    

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Alicia Nettles, 502nd Security Forces Squadron patrol officer, stands for a portrait at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025. Fort Sam Houston, dating back to its original formation in 1876, is now home to the 502nd Air Base Wing, U.S. Army North and South, Brooke Army Medical Center, and many other commands and training sites. Fort Sam Houston houses and employs thousands of active duty and civilian service members, protected by the Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 8830953
    VIRIN: 250107-F-NB144-1058
    Resolution: 2947x3684
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Airman Portrait, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    cop
    sfs
    police
    USAF
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download