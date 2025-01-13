Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden DES Fire Department selected as top small fire department for second year in a row

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Wiesbaden DES Fire Department selected as top small fire department for second year in a row

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Recently, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Department of Emergency Services Fire Department was honored as Installation Management Command (IMCOM) – Europe’s top fire department in the small fire department category for the 2024 calendar year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 08:33
    Photo ID: 8830881
    VIRIN: 250115-A-XW786-2977
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden DES Fire Department selected as top small fire department for second year in a row, by Roland Schedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Be All You Can Be
    IMCOM-E
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download