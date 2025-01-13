Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO BAY, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250114-N-QR506-1024 SASEBO BAY, Japan (Jan. 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transport missiles during an ordnance handling evolution, on the ship’s flight deck, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 06:32
    Photo ID: 8830871
    VIRIN: 250114-N-QR506-1024
    Resolution: 2696x1797
    Size: 397.26 KB
    Location: SASEBO BAY, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Upload aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Controlman
    Ordnance Handling
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Missile Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download