U.S. Coast Guard deploys to CNMI, strengthening regional maritime security and partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. John Crowley, the Deployable Team Leader from Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) San Francisco, takes a moment to rehydrate at the CNMI's Department of Public Safety in Saipan, CNMI, on Dec. 4, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard team completed a 22-day deployment across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to bolster regional maritime safety and security from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathalie Aviles)