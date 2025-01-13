Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers participate in Special Properties contracts discussion in Dublin, GA on January 14, 2025.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)