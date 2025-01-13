Hurricane Helene Recovery: Temporary Debris Management Site in Jenkins County, Georgia.

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers participate in Special Properties contracts discussion in Dublin, GA on January 14, 2025.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
01.13.2025
01.14.2025
8830494
250114-A-ZT698-1907
6000x4000
13.01 MB
|Location:
DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US
3
0
