250114-N-TW227-1054 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) A Japanese tugboat guides the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), out to sea after a refueling in the Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8830481
|VIRIN:
|250114-N-TW227-1054
|Resolution:
|4620x3080
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.