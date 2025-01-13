Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250114-N-TW227-1054 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) A Japanese tugboat guides the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), out to sea after a refueling in the Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)