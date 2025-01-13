Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250114-N-TW227-1042 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), heave mooring lines on the ship’s fantail during sea and anchor detail Jan. 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 18:20
    Photo ID: 8830477
    VIRIN: 250114-N-TW227-1034
    Resolution: 5262x3508
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Sea and Anchor Detail aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea & Anchor
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download