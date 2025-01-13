Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Attending the Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 16 of 17]

    Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Attending the Tournament of Roses Parade

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Kent Honley 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Central California

    Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz meets with U.S. Army leadership overseeing the float.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 8830447
    VIRIN: 241231-A-AO737-2929
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Attending the Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 17 of 17], by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tournament of Roses Parade
    Pasadena California

