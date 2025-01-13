Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz meets with U.S. Army leadership overseeing the float.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8830447
|VIRIN:
|241231-A-AO737-2929
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Attending the Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 17 of 17], by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.