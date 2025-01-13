The U.S. Army float lined up in the street with the other floats to be judged by the Tournament of Roses Parade judges, while the public looked on.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8830445
|VIRIN:
|241231-A-AO737-3862
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Tournament of Roses Parade Float [Image 17 of 17], by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.