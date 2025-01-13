Date Taken: 12.31.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2025 18:46 Photo ID: 8830444 VIRIN: 241231-A-AO737-1543 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.18 MB Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Tournament of Roses Parade Float Walkers [Image 17 of 17], by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.