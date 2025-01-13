Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz and 1st LT and current Miss U.S.A. Alma Cooper pose for a photo in front of the finished float a day before the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8830443
|VIRIN:
|241231-A-AO737-6515
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army and Miss U.S.A. Attend Tournament of Roses Parade [Image 17 of 17], by Kent Honley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.