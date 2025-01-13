Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris mission continues in North Carolina [Image 4 of 5]

    Debris mission continues in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors load vegetation debris into a woodchipper at Enka Tower in Buncombe County, North Carolina Jan. 14, 2025. The debris will be taken to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)

    North Carolina
    USACE
    FEMA
    Debris Mission
    Helene24
    Enka Tower

