    Winter storm blankets McConnell Air Force Base [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Winter storm blankets McConnell Air Force Base

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    An ice-covered gazebo glows in the sunset at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 8, 2025. Over the course of five days, approximately nine inches of snowfall covered the surrounding area of Sedgwick County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 8830399
    VIRIN: 250108-F-AF174-1030
    Resolution: 6824x4547
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter storm blankets McConnell Air Force Base [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

