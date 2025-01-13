Winter storm blankets McConnell Air Force Base

Ice covers a sign outside the Chrisholm Trail Inn Dining Facility at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 8, 2025. Over the course of five days, approximately nine inches of snowfall covered the surrounding area of Sedgwick County. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)
|01.08.2025
|01.14.2025 16:54
|8830392
|250108-F-AF174-1002
|5737x4098
|1.69 MB
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|1
|0
