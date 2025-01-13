Debris mission continues in North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors pepare to load vegetation debris into a woodchipper at Enka Tower in Buncombe County, North Carolina Jan. 14, 2025. The debris will be taken to a landfill to be used as daily top cover.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the city of Asheville, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris, USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)