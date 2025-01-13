USAFA Women's Gymnastics vs LIU 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Maggie Slife high fives teammates during a women’s gymnastics meet against Long Island University on Jan. 10, 2025 at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated their first meet of the season with a score of 193.375. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
