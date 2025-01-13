Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Gymnastics vs LIU 2025 [Image 2 of 13]

    USAFA Women's Gymnastics vs LIU 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's women's gymnastics team sing 'The Third Verse" after a meet against Long Island University on Jan. 10, 2025 at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force dominated their first meet of the season with a score of 193.375. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 8830227
    VIRIN: 250110-F-HI801-1132
    Resolution: 3898x2599
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Air Force Academy
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Athletics
    Women's Gymnastics

