HA PEO-OPMED Team visits NAMRU San Antonio, briefed Research on Bone Tape Implants

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Jan. 14, 2025) – Dr. Daniel Thompson, a research scientist assigned to Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs research on bone tape implants to visitors from the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Program Executive Office - Operational Medicine (PEO-OPMED) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The team from PEO-OPMED visited the command and the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to speak on recent DHA alignments and reorganization, and to establish relationships and understanding of research currently being conducted at the Army and Navy laboratories in San Antonio. NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)