Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    ASHEVILLE, NC (Jan. 9, 2025) - Survivors of Hurricane Helene receive the keys to their new housing after getting approved though FEMA's Direct Housing’s Direct Lease program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 8829927
    VIRIN: 250109-O-RP039-1209
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivors in North Carolina Get Approved for FEMA Housing Program, by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download