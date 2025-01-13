A info-graphic made in support of the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion's victory week celebration Aug. 13, 2024, Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Koltyn O'Marah)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8829861
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-OY161-8918
|Resolution:
|2400x3150
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHBn Victory Week, by SPC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.