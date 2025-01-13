Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2025 12:16 Photo ID: 8829861 VIRIN: 240813-A-OY161-8918 Resolution: 2400x3150 Size: 1.24 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HHBn Victory Week, by SPC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.