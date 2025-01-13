Bravo Company Grass Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan R. Molina, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, explains range operations to recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)