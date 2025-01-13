Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan R. Molina, a Primary Marksmanship Instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, explains range operations to recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 11:48
    Photo ID: 8829814
    VIRIN: 250114-M-WD009-1366
    Resolution: 7450x4969
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Grass Week [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

