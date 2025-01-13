Rct. Calin J. Stieben, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conducts a weapons safety test during Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8829812
|VIRIN:
|250114-M-WD009-2401
|Resolution:
|8139x5429
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Grass Week [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.