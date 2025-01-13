Bravo Company Grass Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Calin J. Stieben and Rct. Frederick O. Adewumi, recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a weapons safety test during Grass Week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 14, 2025. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table One Qualification the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)