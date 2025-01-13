Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stout GQ Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    Stout GQ Drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    USS Stout

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2025) U.S. Sailors stand watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 8829645
    VIRIN: 250110-N-CO642-1044
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 830.6 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stout GQ Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

