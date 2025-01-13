Stout GQ Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate mans the Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) anti-drone system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)