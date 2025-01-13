Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stout GQ Drill [Image 2 of 5]

    Stout GQ Drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    USS Stout

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer stands watch during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 09:38
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
