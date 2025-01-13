U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) steams in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8829640
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-CO642-1019
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|816.99 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stout GQ Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.