USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250114-N-FS097-1262 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2025) - Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gustavo Carvajal, of Munster, Ind., performs pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)