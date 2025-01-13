USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250114-N-FS097-1190 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2025) - An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, takes off as an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, prepares for flight on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)