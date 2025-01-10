USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250114-N-FS097-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2025) - Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Lilo Leialoha, of San Bernardino, communicates via radio during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)