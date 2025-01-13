USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250114-N-FS097-1099 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 14, 2025) - Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Keith Valenzuela, of the Philippines, salutes toward an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, as it lifts off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 14, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)