Hurricane Helene Recovery: Montgomery Chipper Site Montgomery County, Georgia.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor moves mulch from a chipper into piles from vegetative debris collected from surrounding areas in Montgomery County at the Montgomery Chipper Site in Ailey, Georgia.



USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.