    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Montgomery Chipper Site Montgomery County, Georgia. [Image 8 of 14]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Montgomery Chipper Site Montgomery County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors unload vegetative debris collected from surrounding areas in Montgomery County at the Montgomery Chipper Site in Ailey, Georgia.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 8829025
    VIRIN: 250113-A-ZT698-9247
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Montgomery Chipper Site Montgomery County, Georgia. [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

