U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors unload vegetative debris collected from surrounding areas in Montgomery County at the Montgomery Chipper Site in Ailey, Georgia.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|8829025
|VIRIN:
|250113-A-ZT698-9247
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Montgomery Chipper Site Montgomery County, Georgia. [Image 14 of 14], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.