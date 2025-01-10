Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks joins Senior Research Professor Thomas G. Mahnken for a fireside chat at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8828513
|VIRIN:
|250110-D-PM193-1798
|Resolution:
|5504x6880
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Delivers Remarks at Johns Hopkins SAIS [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.